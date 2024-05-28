LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Steven Ozonian Sells 1,610 Shares

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
LendingTree Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of LendingTree stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $46.40. 182,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,083. The stock has a market cap of $613.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $52.76.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TREE
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LendingTree
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.