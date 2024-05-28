LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Steven Ozonian Sells 1,610 Shares

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $46.40. 182,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,083. The stock has a market cap of $613.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

