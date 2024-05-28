Landaas & Co. WI ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lowered its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,819 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,910,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,418,000 after acquiring an additional 57,509 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,785 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 648,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,950,000 after buying an additional 172,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,947. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.96. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.