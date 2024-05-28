L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. L.S. Starrett has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Natixis bought a new position in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 43.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

