Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of KOP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.74. 14,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,457. The firm has a market cap of $906.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.86. Koppers has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 22,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $1,207,745.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,522.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,288,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 22,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $1,207,745.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,522.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,700,094. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

