Komodo Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $54.53 million and $2.64 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00051337 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014279 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,927,491 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars.

