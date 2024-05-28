KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $206.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.96 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -13.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

