KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 4.2% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $19,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.44. 3,363,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.84. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

