Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kion Group Stock Up 1.3 %
KIGRY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
About Kion Group
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.
