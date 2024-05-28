Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kion Group Stock Up 1.3 %

KIGRY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Kion Group Increases Dividend

About Kion Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1179 dividend. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Kion Group’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

