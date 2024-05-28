KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,110,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,946,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.48. 7,253,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,083,129. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

