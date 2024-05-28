Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Position Increased by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVUE traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. 3,417,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,701,723. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.81.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

