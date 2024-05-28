Kava Price Down 1.1% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $749.09 million and $16.88 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00055094 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,249 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

