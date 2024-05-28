JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.52 and last traded at $54.51. Approximately 1,022,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,665,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.38.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4311 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
