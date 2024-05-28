JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Reduced by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,317 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,885,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 534,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after buying an additional 65,706 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,876. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

