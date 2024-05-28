Journey Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.22. 975,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,737. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

