Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,379,000 after buying an additional 211,108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 787,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,193,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.93. 657,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

