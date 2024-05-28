Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.19. 2,634,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.71 and a 200-day moving average of $285.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

