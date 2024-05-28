Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 4,112 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Quantitative Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 80,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 43,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,046,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,818. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

