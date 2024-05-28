Jonathan Ilany Purchases 1,550 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $27,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Ilany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jonathan Ilany purchased 2,900 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $49,155.00.

Tiptree Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 74,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,182. The firm has a market cap of $637.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.22 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 1.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Further Reading

