Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $131,118.55 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011411 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,856.46 or 1.00079805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011718 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00113202 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003799 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00113925 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $133,480.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

