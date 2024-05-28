JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Takes $1.54 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.38. The company had a trading volume of 144,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,744. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $173.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.94.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

