JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.91. The company had a trading volume of 576,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

