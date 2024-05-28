JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NIKE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,719,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $138.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average of $101.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

