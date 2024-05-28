JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Purchases New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $519.00. 577,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,896. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.42.

Read Our Latest Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.