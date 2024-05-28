JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Purchases 3,421 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 147.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.18. 632,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,189. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

