JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Lowers Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after buying an additional 590,372 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,959,000 after purchasing an additional 451,597 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 207.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 667,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 450,788 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TTE traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $71.90. 198,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,349. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $169.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

