JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Has $12.80 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.07. 1,612,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,681. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

