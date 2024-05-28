JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 19.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum China by 12.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Down 1.3 %

YUMC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.29. 708,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Yum China’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

