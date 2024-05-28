Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co reduced its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 1.5% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned approximately 0.61% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $20,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 750,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 548,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 86,275 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.87. 2,219,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

