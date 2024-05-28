iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.94

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.94 and last traded at $102.60, with a volume of 73555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.20.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $856.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,597,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 96.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

