iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.74 and last traded at $66.76. Approximately 57,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 102,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 511,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,460,000 after buying an additional 46,231 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,350,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,570,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 213.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 147,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,906,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

