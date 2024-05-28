iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $21,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,416 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 841,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 832,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,967,000 after acquiring an additional 255,616 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,694,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.99. 206,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,176. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

