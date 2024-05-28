iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,566.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 71,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,078.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.80. 4,916,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,748. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

