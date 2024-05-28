iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.49

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 57780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $776.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMV. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

