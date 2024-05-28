iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $20,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS QUAL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,734 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.30.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.