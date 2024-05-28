iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.89

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.89 and last traded at $104.10, with a volume of 79965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.81.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average is $101.96.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,394,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $976,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.