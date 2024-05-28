iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.13

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.13 and last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 1041941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $930,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

