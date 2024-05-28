iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,803,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,059,134 shares.The stock last traded at $58.59 and had previously closed at $58.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

