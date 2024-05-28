iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.38

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.38 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 396578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 58,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.