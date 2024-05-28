iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.62

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.62 and last traded at $78.36, with a volume of 15172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.89.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 699,864 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 543,010 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 460,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

