iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 568.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,176. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.99.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

