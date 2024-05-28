iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $532.15. 1,921,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,271. The firm has a market cap of $459.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $535.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

