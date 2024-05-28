iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.98

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.98 and last traded at $54.73, with a volume of 127906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.04.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

