IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,525 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up approximately 2.4% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $67,253,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Generac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 42.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,265 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Generac by 108.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 284,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,982,000 after purchasing an additional 148,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after buying an additional 147,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,502. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $4.52 on Monday, hitting $148.66. The company had a trading volume of 873,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,871. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.77.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

