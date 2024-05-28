IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 516.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.0% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 34,968 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 69,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.94. 3,252,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,578. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average is $159.00. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

