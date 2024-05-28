IPG Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,615 shares during the quarter. Spirit Airlines comprises about 3.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Spirit Airlines worth $16,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,350,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,778,000 after buying an additional 34,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after buying an additional 67,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,520,000 after buying an additional 363,519 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 29.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after buying an additional 436,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 3.9 %

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.73. 3,183,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,984,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAVE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

About Spirit Airlines

(Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

