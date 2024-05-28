IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Salesforce by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,086 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $947,000. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.94.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.29. 8,325,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $263.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.94 and a 200-day moving average of $275.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,870 shares of company stock valued at $179,639,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

