IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 980,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,503. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

