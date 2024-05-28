IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GS traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $461.18. 1,932,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

