IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 508.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 47,317 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $3,938,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 330,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,600,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 442,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,385,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,403,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,919,543. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

