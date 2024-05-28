IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,193 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 154.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,660,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 28,603.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,417,360,000 after buying an additional 1,488,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 27,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,182,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2,265.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,168,000 after buying an additional 1,070,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,431,000 after buying an additional 781,111 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $348.90. 2,635,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.99 and a 200 day moving average of $315.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

